Man 'seriously injured' in Llanelli assault
- 7 November 2015
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a 22-year-old was taken to hospital after "a serious assault" in Dillwyn Street, Llanelli, on Friday.
The attack happened between 19:45 - 20:15 GMT.
Two men, aged 30 and 52, have been arrested and were in custody on Saturday afternoon.