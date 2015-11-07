Man 'seriously injured' in Llanelli assault

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 22-year-old was taken to hospital after "a serious assault" in Dillwyn Street, Llanelli, on Friday.

The attack happened between 19:45 - 20:15 GMT.

Two men, aged 30 and 52, have been arrested and were in custody on Saturday afternoon.