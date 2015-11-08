Swansea River Tawe fall fisherman still missing

A fisherman who was seen falling into the River Tawe in Swansea has still not been found, police have said.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday at Tawe lock gates at the city's marina.

South Wales Police said they would review the situation on Sunday to decide whether to resume searching.

A rescue team from Mumbles coastguard and a helicopter from RAF St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, have been involved in water and land searches with police.