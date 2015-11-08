Simon Lee Bell death: Llanelli murder probe launched

Image copyright Handout/BBC

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an assault in a Carmarthenshire town.

Simon Lee Bell, 22, was taken to hospital after an incident in Dillwyn Street, Llanelli, on Friday and has since died.

Two men, aged 30 and 52, have been arrested and are in custody.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: "Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

Mr Bell's family has been informed of his death and investigations are ongoing.