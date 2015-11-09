Pembroke Mill Pond: Safety calls after three deaths

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sue Mansfield, aunt of Robert Mansfield, says the family is devastated

The family of a teenager who was the third person to die in a pond in Pembrokeshire this year want improved safety measures around the water.

Robert Mansfield had been out celebrating his 18th birthday when he died in July.

His aunt, Sue Mansfield, has started a petition calling for changes around Mill Pond, Pembroke.

She said: "He meant so much to so many people and for that to happen was absolutely devastating."

An inquest into Mr Mansfield's death is due to be held on 26 November.

"He was a typical teenager. He loved Xbox [and] was into technology. He was absolutely amazing on computers," Ms Mansfield said.

"He really was a special boy.

"As a family, it's brought us closer together but it's also been so emotional... everybody is trying to work their own way, in their own grief, and it has been really, really hard."

The two other men who have died in the water this year, Wayne Anthony Young, 52, and 57-year-old John Lyall, drowned accidentally, a coroner has ruled.

Pembroke Town Council has rejected calls for safety netting to be erected at the pond, with Pembrokeshire council backing that decision after saying such structures would be impractical.

Pembroke town councillor Keith Nicholas said more lifebelts have been added around the pond and improvement work will take up to six weeks.

He also said the town and county councils are discussing installing signs around the water to warn people of the danger.