Swansea mother Jackie Baker ends life at Dignitas, Switzerland

Image caption Jackie Baker had motor neurone disease

A woman with motor neurone disease from Swansea has ended her life at Switzerland's Dignitas centre, her family has confirmed.

Jackie Baker, 59 of Morriston, was diagnosed with the degenerative condition last February.

Her daughters Tara O'Reilly and Rose Baker had started a fundraiser to send their mother to the assisted dying facility.

Ms O'Reilly has confirmed her mother travelled to Switzerland last week.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said the force was aware of Ms Baker's "tragic" death.

Back in July, Ms O'Reilly told BBC Wales that the family had thought long and hard about their mother's wishes.

Image caption Tara O'Reilly told BBC Wales her mother's condition had been deteriorating

Ms O'Reilly said: "My mother spoke to me and my sister about it and she said if it gets worse, which it has, she wanted to go to Switzerland.

"We were distraught, because it's unthinkable.

"But as the months have gone, and we've seen how much she has deteriorated, unable to feed herself, dress herself.

"It's cruel. You wouldn't let your cat or dog suffer, you'd take them to the vets. It's kind.

"This is not kind. Having to wipe your mother's mouth, feed her and give her drinks through a straw."

Ms O'Reilly was later forced to cancel a fundraising event after she said police warned her that she could face prosecution.