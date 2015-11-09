£39m funding for new science research posts across Wales

Image copyright Jaggery

Sixty new science fellowships are to be created with a £39m investment in research in Wales.

The money, to be officially announced at Swansea University on Monday, is the second phase of the Ser Cymru II project based there.

The first phase in September saw £17m given to enable researchers from Europe to work alongside Welsh institutions.

The project aims to build on the original £50m Ser Cymru programme, which launched in 2012.

Economy Minister Edwina Hart said ahead of the launch: "It is well documented that Wales is producing world-class research but in order to reap real economic and social benefits we need more work in a number of areas like clinical medicine, engineering, mathematics and physics, ICT and applied social science.

"Sêr Cymru II aims to deliver that by recruiting more high quality research fellows to Welsh universities."

Professor Julie Williams, chief scientific advisor for Wales, said: "We need to develop more researchers to fulfil our true potential, create long term benefits and ensure Wales remains competitive in the global economy."