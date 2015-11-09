Officers who 'stole £30k' were 'given code to safe'

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Left to right: Christopher Evans, Michael Stokes and Stephen Phillips who all deny the charge

The wife of a Swansea man who says police officers stole £30,000 during a house raid has claimed an officer asked for the code to a safe.

Victoria Luben told Cardiff Crown Court she heard an officer say: "We're in."

Det Sgt Stephen Phillips, 47, of Swansea, Det Con Christopher Evans, 38, of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, and Michael Stokes, 35, from Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, deny theft.

Mrs Luben said she was "scared" during the Penlan raid on 1 April 2011.

Under cross-examination she denied her husband had encouraged her to give a "false statement" about giving the code.

She told the court she had not known about her husband's savings.

Mr Phillips is accused of four counts of theft while Mr Evans and Mr Stokes both face two charges.

The case continues.