Llanelli murder probe: Simon Bell 'caring' and 'funny'

The family of a 22-year-old man who died following an assault in Carmarthenshire have paid tribute to him as a "caring, funny guy".

Simon Lee Bell was taken to hospital after an incident on Dilwyn Street in Llanelli on Friday.

A murder probe has been launched. Two men, aged 30 and 52, have been arrested and remain in custody.

Officers say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

In a statement issued on behalf of Mr Bell's family, he was described as "the most caring and loving son, brother and uncle that anybody could wish for".

"We will remember Simon as a caring, funny guy who sadly got taken away too soon," they said.