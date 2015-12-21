Image copyright Handout Image caption Stephen Bladen, 55, was tried at Swansea Crown Court

A Pembrokeshire man who raped two young girls and sexually assaulted three others has been jailed for 21 years.

Stephen Bladen, 55, of Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of 33 offences, including rape of a girl aged seven and another under 11, at Swansea Crown Court.

He will serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars.

On Monday, Judge Keith Thomas found Bladen to be a "dangerous" criminal who had offended over a 30-year period.

Robin Rouch, prosecuting, earlier read statements made by Bladen's victims in which they said their lives were ruined and described the difficulties they now have in trusting men.

Indecent images

One wrote: "I would have become a very different person if I had not been abused."

Bladen had denied the charges, which also included indecent assault of a five-year-old girl and possessing indecent images of children.

He was, however, disbelieved by the jury and found guilty of the counts.

Judge Thomas said Bladen would be liable for recall to prison for up to seven years after his release - even if he serves the full 21 years - should he reoffend.