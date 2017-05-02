A485 reopens after lorry crash between Alltwalis and New Inn
- 2 May 2017
- From the section South West Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A road in Carmarthenshire has reopened after a lorry overturned.
The crash between Alltwalis and New Inn was reported at about 12:00 BST.
A section of the A485 was closed for several hours to allow the lorry to be recovered from the side of the road.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said there were no reports of any injuries.