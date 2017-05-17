Llanelli night-time road closures due to begin
- 17 May 2017
- From the section South West Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Night-time road closures are due to begin as contractors prepare to carry out resurfacing works in Carmarthenshire.
The A484 Llanelli link road will be closed overnight between the Berwick and Trostre roundabouts for a month.
Work will start for on Wednesday and will take place between 20:00 BST and 06:00 on week nights only.
It will be carried out in phases, allowing access to business premises either direct or via diversion routes.