Llanelli night-time road closures due to begin

Image copyright Google

Night-time road closures are due to begin as contractors prepare to carry out resurfacing works in Carmarthenshire.

The A484 Llanelli link road will be closed overnight between the Berwick and Trostre roundabouts for a month.

Work will start for on Wednesday and will take place between 20:00 BST and 06:00 on week nights only.

It will be carried out in phases, allowing access to business premises either direct or via diversion routes.