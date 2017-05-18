Sick otter found lying in puddle near Llandovery

Image copyright RSPCA

An otter has been returned to the wild in Carmarthenshire after being found curled up in a puddle of water from a pressure hose.

The female was found in the Llandovery area last month, struggling with a fever and dehydration.

She was rehabilitated by RSPCA staff at a specialist wildlife facility in Taunton, Somerset.

Her weight also increased from 2.8kg to 4.8kg by the time she was released near to where she was found.