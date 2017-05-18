Three arrested in Llanelli suspected firearms incident
- 18 May 2017
Three men are in police custody after a suspected firearms incident in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
Armed officers from Dyfed-Powys Police cordoned off Murray Street, in the town centre, at about 13:30 BST on Thursday.
Police said three men were located in a property and an air weapon recovered.
The men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. No one was injured.