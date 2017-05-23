Online guide for disabled access to Morriston Hospital

Image copyright ABMUHB Image caption Morriston Hospital is the first hospital in Wales to use the guide

Disabled people going to a Swansea hospital will be able to find their way around before they even leave home thanks to a new online guide.

Morriston has become the first hospital in Wales to sign up to DisabledGo, which provides information such as where lifts and disabled toilets are.

Details of ramps, car parks and hearing systems are also given.

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board said there were plans to extend the service to its other sites.

Image copyright ABMUHB Image caption Brendan Campbell says it will help disabled people travel to hospital independently

Brendan Campbell, a member of the health board's Disability Reference Group, said: "I come here on my own. I'm a wheelchair user and I drive my own car.

"But if I wasn't sure what the hospital was like I'd bring somebody with me.

"Well, if you look at the DisabledGo site you can work it out and you might decide you can go there on your own with no problem."