Lordship title up for sale with Manor House in Horton

Ever dreamed of looking out of your window and knowing you are lord or lady of all you survey?

Well, now is your chance as the Manor House in Horton, Gower, is for sale with its own medieval manorial title and views across the Bristol Channel.

The house buyer will also be legally entitled to style themselves as the Lord or Lady of Horton.

Unlike new titles, which can be purchased online, the lordship of Horton dates back to the 14th Century.

Swansea solicitor Edward Harris, who is an expert in medieval manorial rights, said: "In 40 years as a solicitor it is only the second manorial title like this that I have come across that comes with the sale of a property.

"If say for instance David Jones takes the title he will be entitled to call himself David Jones, Lord of Horton.

Room with a view

"Unfortunately, it would not entitle him to a place in the House of Lords, and it is not a hereditary title, but he can sell it or pass it on in his will or with his estate."

With the lordship comes the maritime rights of a wreck within the coastal boundaries of the Manor of Horton.

That means in legal terms the title holder can lay claim to any wreck above low water mark, subject to Merchant Shipping Acts, including "jetsam, flotsam, and anything that is derelict".

Potential lords better make sure they have deep pockets in their hacking jackets, as Horton Manor is expected to sell for in excess of £750,000