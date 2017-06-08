Polling stations close across south west Wales
- 8 June 2017
- From the section South West Wales
-
Polling stations across south west Wales have closed for the counting of votes in the 2017 UK general election to begin.
Gower is the tightest marginal seat in the UK, and on paper one seat that Labour could get back from the last general election.
The Conservatives' Byron Davies won the seat by just 27 votes in 2015.
The Gower result is expected to be announced after 05:00 BST.