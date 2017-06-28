Neath Abbey gets giant snakes and ladders and CGI

Image copyright Cadw Image caption The new snakes and ladders game at Neath Abbey

A 900-year-old abbey is revealing its history via new interactive displays, CGI and a giant snakes and ladders board.

Neath Abbey has played host to Cistercian monks, Tudor splendour and thriving industry since it was founded in the 12th Century.

Cadw, which looks after the abbey, is hosting a free open day on Wednesday.

The Welsh Government's historic environment service unveiled the new features as part of a £550,000 project.

Other new items include a talking bench and audio points.

Visitors can also go online or use their smartphones at the site to access a CGI reconstruction of Neath Abbey, showing the ruin rebuilt to its former glory.

The improvements coincide with conservation work by skilled stonemasons to the conserve the abbey's under croft in a bid to protect it against further rain damage.

Image copyright Cadw Image caption One of the images of the abbey used in the CGI

Image copyright Martin Ellard Image caption Carys, seven, tries out one of the new audio points at Neath Abbey

The first phase of the conservation project is due for completion in July, with further work is to be finished by next March.

These works include further conservation to the Tudor mansion, including raking out and repointing stonework, repairs to stone-framed windows, consolidation of loose stonework and capping works to high level walls.

This will eventually allow the reopening of sections of the site now closed to visitors.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the abbey was "one of Wales' hidden gems" with a "fascinating story to tell".