Dylan Thomas Laugharne family home up for sale

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Seaview had been a guesthouse and restaurant before being restored back to a large home

The Carmarthenshire home where Dylan Thomas penned some of his most famous works has gone up for sale.

Sea View in Laugharne was where the poet and his wife spent some of their "happiest days" raising their family and entertaining some of the biggest personalities of the time.

The five-bedroom Georgian Grade II listed property has a guide price of £600,000.

It was renovated from a dilapidated state about seven years ago.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Seaview has two reception rooms with original features

Thomas moved into Seaview in 1938 when his wife Caitlin was pregnant with their first child.

They spent two years there, while Thomas busied himself with writing, drinking and entertaining the likes of writer TS Eliot, playwright Arthur Miller and painter Augustus John.

They left at the end of 1940 and did not return to the village until 1949, after one of Thomas' major benefactors, Margaret Taylor, bought the famous Boathouse for them.

It was here where he partially wrote Under Milkwood.

The estate agent said Seaview is a "unique property both in quality and historic provenance".

"It's not difficult to see why, when you take in the magic and charm of the building - it's a very extraordinary house, with a lovely feel to it," said Sian Evans, from BJP.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption One of the five bedrooms