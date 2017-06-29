£20,000 for Tenby Victorian and Elizabethan coin collection

Image copyright Halls Image caption Some of the coins and medals that were valued

A collection of coins, jewellery and medals discovered during an antiques valuation event in Pembrokeshire last week is expected to sell for more than £20,000.

The coins include 54 Victorian and Elizabethan gold sovereigns, 11 half sovereigns, five George III and one George IV guineas and two half guineas.

They belonged to the vendor's late father, an antiques dealer in Tenby.

An auction by Shropshire-based Halls will take place later this year.

In the meantime the collection, which had been stored away in an attic, is being researched by a specialist.

The same vendor sold a group of medals awarded to a World War One hero for £10,000 in March.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley of Halls said Pembrokeshire was a "happy hunting ground" with many antiques and paintings being discovered there.