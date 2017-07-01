Wales Airshow: Drones warning ahead of Swansea event

Image copyright EJ van Koningsveld Image caption The Red Arrows will appear on both days at this year's event

People have been warned not to use drones near Swansea Bay ahead of the Wales Airshow.

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday, with the Red Arrows, a Typhoon Eurofighter and the Tigers Parachute Display Team set to appear.

Organisers are reminding people it takes place in restricted airspace and that drones are "strictly prohibited".

An estimated 100,000 people are expected to see the show on Saturday, organisers tweeted.

Anyone found using drones within six miles (9.6km) of the bay will have them confiscated, they said in a statement.

The use of drones, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), is restricted in the UK under Civil Aviation Authority rules and regulations.

Infringing restricted airspace carries a potential court fine of £2,500 and a prison sentence of up to five years.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the airshow, after last summer's event attracted about 200,000 visitors.