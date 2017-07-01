Procession carries new sculpture to Penrhyn Castle

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Inflatable sculpture carried to Penrhyn Castle in procession

A procession has been held in Gwynedd to transport a sculpture to Penrhyn Castle.

The 15ft (4.5m) sculpture, titled Slate or State was carried from Bethesda to the castle's Grand Hall.

The inflatable structure was created by Zoe Walker and Neil Bromwich with local artists and the community.

The project aims to bring the history of the Penrhyn Quarry Strike to life and will help National Trust tell its "dark history" of the castle.

Mr Bromwich said: "It's quite a contrast to the decadence and the prominence of the space.

"It's a very temporary structure that will be here until November but it says a lot about an invisible story that's not told here."

The strike, from 1900 to 1903, saw 700 men begrudgingly return to the quarry while more than 2,000 quit for the coal mines of south Wales.

It followed a three-year strike over rights, pay and working conditions.

The memory of the strike and what the castle still represents has kept many in the community from visiting.

Ms Walker said: "It's been an amazing experience and really interesting working here.

"Local people have been really supportive of the idea, with a history that is so important in Bethesda."

Slate or State is part of the castle's Artists in Residency' project, held in partnership with the Arts Council of Wales.