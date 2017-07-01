Pembrokeshire ex-soldier wins UK visa bid but wife still waits

Image copyright Sam Cataki

An ex-soldier refused UK citizenship has been granted indefinite leave to remain here, he has confirmed.

But Fijian father Sam Cataki, who served in the British Army for 12 years, said he was still awaiting news of his wife Seini's application.

Mr Cataki, 36, who lives in Neyland, Pembrokeshire, lost his job last month after his application was refused.

He was later told he could work again while his case was considered by the Home Office.

Mr Cataki said the Home Office called him on Friday to say he had been granted him indefinite leave to remain in the UK - permanent residency - and he received the letter on Saturday.

This means he will be able to apply for British citizenship in one year's time.

He said he was very happy and very appreciative of all the support he received.

A petition set up in support of Mr Cataki attracted more than 34,000 signatures.

Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, has been assisting Mr Cataki since 2014.

Before he left the Army in 2013, Mr Cataki said he applied for citizenship in the UK but believes he was rejected because of three points on his driving licence.

Mr Cataki, who has a one-year-old and a five-year-old, returned to his job at the Milford Haven Port Authority, where he has worked for two years, last week.