Swansea council clarity call over cladding test failure

Image caption Swansea Council had cladding on four high-rise blocks examined

Cladding at four blocks of flats in Swansea has failed new safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The results at Clyne Court, Sketty, and Jefferys Court, Penlan, come after 149 high-rises in England also failed.

Swansea council is seeking clarity on the findings, saying the flats "meet current building regulations". It also said extra safety measures have been put in place since the London fire.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

Samples of the same type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower are being tested from seven social housing tower blocks in Wales at the request of the Welsh Government.

'Seeking information'

Swansea council said the British Research Establishment (BRE) looked at samples from four of its 11 high-rise blocks, three at Clyne Court, and one block at Jeffreys Court which have aluminium composite material (ACM).

Councillor Andrea Lewis, cabinet member for housing, said: "Given that every local authority in England which had materials tested failed those tests, we're not surprised by this outcome.

"However, we're still seeking information from the Welsh Government and BRE about the nature of the tests as we still don't know what form they took.

"What we do know is that the materials we sent for testing meet current building regulations.

"In addition to cladding materials, our systems have non-combustible insulation and metal fire breaks which are over and above building regulations requirements."