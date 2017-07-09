South West Wales

Manorbier triathlon crash: Cyclist critical but stable

The A4139 near Manorbier Image copyright Google

A cyclist who crashed her bike during a race is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The woman was taking part in the Long Course Weekend when her bike collided with a car just before midday on Saturday.

She was airlifted to hospital after the crash on the A4139 near Manorbier, Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the incident.

