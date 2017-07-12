Large group in Monkton causes 'significant disturbance'

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident lasted for more than five hours

A large crowd of people has been dispersed by police after causing a "significant disturbance" in a Pembrokeshire village.

Dyfed-Powys Police attended the incident at Gwilliam Court in Monkton just after 21:30 BST on Tuesday.

Two people were safely removed from a property, police said.

The incident was brought to a conclusion more than five hours later after members of the crowd were issued with dispersal orders.

No arrests were made.

The force said it received additional help from South Wales Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Team.