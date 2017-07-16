M4 tailbacks after motor home overturns near Llansamlet

From the section

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic is queuing on the eastbound carriageway at Llandarcy

A motor home has overturned on the M4 near Swansea, resulting in the closure of the eastbound carriageway causing major tailbacks.

Traffic travelling east has been blocked following the incident between junction 44 at Llansamlet and junction 43 for Llandarcy.

One lane of the westbound carriageway has also been shut to aid emergency services.

Firefighters and paramedics are at the scene. Details of injuries are unknown.