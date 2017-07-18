Koi carp found dead at Swansea Plantasia attraction

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Certain koi carp can cost several hundred pounds each

More than 20 koi carp have died at a Swansea indoor rainforest attraction.

Staff at Plantasia found the fish in their heated waters in the glass-domed hothouse.

Swansea council said it had worked "closely with our vet and a vet from the government body Defra" in an unsuccessful bid to save the carp.

Tests are being carried out before replenishing the stock, to determine how the fish died.

A spokesman said: "All animals, fish and plants at Plantasia are looked after with great care."