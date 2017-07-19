Two people charged with Haverfordwest murder in 2011
- 19 July 2017
Two people will appear in court charged with the murder of an elderly woman six years ago.
Betty Guy, from Haverfordwest, died in 2011 and Dyfed-Powys Police has undertaken a "recent thorough investigation" into the death.
Police said a 50-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Pembrokeshire, were arrested and have now been charged.
They will appear in Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.