Two people charged with Haverfordwest murder in 2011

Two people will appear in court charged with the murder of an elderly woman six years ago.

Betty Guy, from Haverfordwest, died in 2011 and Dyfed-Powys Police has undertaken a "recent thorough investigation" into the death.

Police said a 50-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Pembrokeshire, were arrested and have now been charged.

They will appear in Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.