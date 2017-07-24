Arrest after 'headbutt' at child's Lion's Den party

Image copyright Google Image caption The Lion's Den on Snowdrop Lane, Haverfordwest is a popular venue for children's parties

A woman has been arrested for allegedly headbutting another woman at a children's party in Pembrokeshire.

Police were called to The Lion's Den indoor soft play centre in Haverfordwest at about 13:00 BST on Saturday following a row.

The play centre has apologised to its customers after what it called a "particularly distressing" incident.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault and later released.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

A statement by The Lion's Den said it had "never experienced this level of violence".

"We would like to apologise to all of our customers who witnessed a particularly distressing incident," it said.

The centre said two customers had a "disagreement" which allegedly led to one of them being headbutted.

It said that "type of behaviour" was "appalling at any time anywhere but particularly distressing during a children's party at a children's play centre".

The centre said it was working closely with the police and that a woman has now been banned from the premises.