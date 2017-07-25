Boy, 10, adopts Clarbeston Road railway station

Image copyright Arriva Trains Wales Image caption Dylan has adopted the station with his dad Chris

A 10-year-old train enthusiast has become the youngest person in Wales to adopt a railway station.

Dylan has taken on Pembrokeshire's Clarbeston Road stop and will file reports on problems and give improvement suggestions.

He developed a passion for trains while travelling on the railway with his dad Chris Allman to Swansea and Tenby.

The adoption scheme, run by Arriva Trains Wales, sees people appointed to champion rail use in their community.

Dylan said: "It's a great station with two platforms and regular trains passing through so I hope people will be able to see how we are going to look after it, keep it clean and tidy, and make it a nice place for people when they are catching trains."

While the scheme requires people to be aged over 16 to adopt a station, Dylan was allowed to get involved alongside his dad.

Their first aim is to keep it clean and plant wildflowers in time for next spring.