Haverfordwest new cinema complex set for approval

Image copyright Holder Mathias Architects Image caption National cinema operator Reel has committed to the development

Plans for a new cinema complex in Pembrokeshire are set for approval.

Fairacre wants to redevelop the Wilko store on Old Bridge Street in Haverfordwest and build a five-screen cinema and four restaurants along the River Cleddau.

The scheme aims to "reduce leakage of leisure spend" to other towns.

An application for a similar development at Slade Lane in Haverfordwest was withdrawn by Conygar in June.

Jeannie Pritchard, from Fairacre, said the redevelopment of the town centre site would provide "widespread opportunity for existing retailers" as well as attracting new ones.

Pembrokeshire council's planning committee will vote on the proposal, which is recommended for approval, on Tuesday.

Near to the site, work is progressing to transform the Riverside market into a library, gallery and cafe.