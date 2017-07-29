Cilyrychen quarry warning to 'Just keep out' for youngsters

A new warning has been issued for young people not to enter a Carmarthenshire quarry during the school holidays.

Cilyrychen quarry in Llandybie is private property and its dangers include deep, cold water, steep cliff faces and quicksand.

In 2012, Luke Somerfield, 14, from Ffairfach, died after getting into difficulties in the water there.

PC John Hill from Dyfed-Powys Police said he "could not stress enough the dangers" at the site.

"Please just keep out," he said.

Quarry manager Andrew Sainty asked parents to be mindful of where their children were during the summer holidays, especially during hot weather "when children look to play in the water".