Woman killed and man injured in Ammanford crash

A woman has died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash in Carmarthenshire.

A Toyota Yaris was one of two vehicles involved in the crash on Tycroes Road, Ammanford, at about 15:40 BST on Thursday.

The woman, who was a passenger in the Yaris, has died and the man driving the car has been taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not known.

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an investigation into the collision.