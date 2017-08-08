Saundersfoot beach freehold on sale for £250,000

Image caption The beach is a popular tourist spot

One of Wales' best-known tourist beaches has been put up for sale.

The freehold and trading rights of Saundersfoot beach in Pembrokeshire have been put on the market for £250,000 by owner Adrian Alford, who wants to pursue other interests.

The two-acre (nine hectare) plot comes with the right to sell ice creams and rent water sports equipment.

Mr Alford, who has run his family beach business for 10 years, said it was a "beautiful place to work".

Estate agent RK Lucas & Son said the beach, part of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, is one of the most-visited tourist destinations in west Wales and has a blue flag status for its high environmental quality.

Image caption Saundersfoot beach has blue flag status for its high environmental quality

Mr Alford said: "It is such a beautiful place to work, absolutely stunning. We are on Carmarthen Bay and face east so we get beautiful sunrises.

"You come down first thing in the morning when there is hardly a soul around and then the crowds slowly build up.

"We have done 10 years now and it will be nice to see another young couple take it on with the energy and vitality it needs."

The beach is open to written tenders until 14 September.