Swansea Quadrant Centre bomb hoaxer Richard Punchard jailed

Image caption Richard Punchard was arrested after running away from the shopping centre

A man who planted a fake bomb at a Swansea shopping centre has been jailed for 16 months.

Richard Punchard, 21, of Swansea, left the hoax device at the Quadrant Shopping Centre in May, two days after the Manchester Arena terror attack.

It was found by a cleaner who raised the alarm and led to the evacuation of the complex and surrounding shops.

Punchard previously admitted placing an imitation explosive device with intent at Swansea Crown Court.

Image copyright Twitter/Rhys Williams Image caption The Quadrant Shopping Centre and nearby shops were closed for three hours after being evacuated

The court heard Punchard made the fake device using a wooden jewellery box and old computer parts.

After sitting on a bench outside the city's Debenhams store, he took it out of a rucksack and placed it under his seat.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Richard Punchard was described as a loner

He was arrested after two police officers saw he matched the description of a man seen running off from the Quadrant.

Security had been heightened to "critical" at the time following the Manchester attack, which happened after an Ariana Grande concert and killed 22 people.

At a previous court hearing, Punchard was described as a "loner" whose only friends were people he met online while playing computer game Call of Duty.