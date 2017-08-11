Ystalyfera residents to leave homes over landslip fears

Image caption The first landslip happened in December 2012

Families in the Swansea Valley have been told to leave their homes immediately following a series of landslips behind their properties.

Neath Port Talbot council said 10 homes on Cyfyng Road, Ystalyfera, were affected and lives could be at risk.

Its deputy leader Anthony Taylor said there was no immediate solution and it was trying to re-house those affected.

It comes after thousands of tonnes of rock, soil and trees struck Pantteg in December 2012, causing a landslip.

Are you affected by this?