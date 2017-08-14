Fatal Ammanford crash victim named as Linda Allchurch, 73

A passenger who died in a crash in Carmarthenshire has been named as 73 year old Linda Allchurch.

Ms Allchurch, from Ammanford, died after the Toyota Yaris she was travelling in was involved in a collision on Tycroes Road in the town at about 15:40 BST on 3 August.

The man driving the car was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not known.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was continuing to investigate the crash.