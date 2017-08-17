Pembrokeshire empty homes tax discount 'could be axed'

Image copyright Getty Images

Owners of empty homes in Pembrokeshire could see their council tax double under proposals.

Pembrokeshire council said there were about 1,100 long-term vacant domestic properties in the area.

They currently receive an annual 50% discount on council tax, but the authority is looking to scrap this.

It said about 10% of tax due to be paid by owners of long-term empty properties was outstanding.

Some empty properties are not covered by the definition, if they are classed as commercial premises or the owner is in hospital or long-term care.

The council is looking at introducing a council tax premium for homes which lose the 50% discount - meaning it can specify different levels of tax which must be paid, up to 100%, on those homes.

It said long-term empty properties had a negative impact on the availability of housing, and on the attractiveness and sustainability of communities.

It hopes the move could encourage the release of long-term empty properties back into the local housing supply.

Pembrokeshire council is consulting on the move until 18 September and a decision will be made on 19 October.