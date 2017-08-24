Swansea's revised plan to tackle poverty outlined

Free childcare, energy efficient council homes and tax relief for food bank areas are among the ideas aimed at tackling poverty in Swansea.

The city's council has outlined its revised plan to improve the well-being of its poorest residents.

A report to full council said some "pernicious aspects of the poverty premium" such as transport, fuel and food, remain very high in Swansea.

The plans will go out to public consultation.

Healing the divide between the poorer east side of the city and the wealthier west has long been a target for the council.

"Swansea still has large numbers of working age people not in work and barriers to work, such as experience, childcare and transport, need to be tackled," the report said.

It outlined a number of ideas to help deal with the problem including: