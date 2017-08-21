Public safety 'priority' in Baglan prison plans, MoJ says

Image copyright Getty Images

Public protection will be a "top priority" in controversial plans to open a super prison in Port Talbot, the Ministry of Justice has said.

The UK government announced in March that it plans to build a new prison on undeveloped land in Baglan.

Objectors have raised concerns that the proposed site is too close to schools and homes.

But the MoJ said no prisoner would be given temporary release unless they passed a "risk assessment".

A public meeting will be held in Llanelli on Monday against the prison plans, which will see former inmates talking about their time behind bars.

Campaigners against the Baglan plans say it will give residents a "unique insight" into the reality of having a prison in the local area, including the impact on traffic and local NHS and police services.

The land on Baglan Industrial Park, owned by the Welsh Government, was chosen by the MoJ out of 20 potential sites put forward for a new prison.

BBC Wales understands the proposed prison will be designated Category C with space for up to 1,600 prisoners, although that has not yet been confirmed by the MoJ.

AMs and MPs will also attend Monday's meeting and an MoJ spokesman said it would "fully engage with the local community" as it developed plans.

"Public protection is our top priority and temporary release is only granted to offenders who pass a thorough risk assessment," he said.

"We are investing £1.3bn to modernise the prison estate, closing older prisons that are not fit for purpose and creating in their place high-quality, modern establishments."