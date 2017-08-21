Jac Davies inquest: 'Consider law change on fire alarms'

Image copyright Family picture

A law change on smoke detectors in rented homes in Wales should be considered, a coroner has said, after a four-year-old boy's death.

Jac Davies died after a blaze at his family's home in Alltwen, Neath Port Talbot, last year.

Licensed landlords in Wales are "recommended" to have devices fitted, while those in England can face prosecution over a lack of alarms.

A coroner in Swansea said Wales should consider "reciprocal" legislation.

An inquest on Monday heard Jac died after the blaze in an upstairs bedroom in the early hours of 27 July last year.

His mother, Jenny, and three siblings survived.

Firefighters said they did not hear any smoke alarms going off when they arrived at the three-bedroom property.

The inquest also heard two mains-operated smoke detectors were not working.

Two battery-operated alarms had also been fitted, but a forensic scientist could not say whether the one on the first floor was operating.

Image caption A handwritten tribute from Jac's mother, Jennifer Davies

Swansea assistant coroner Aled Gruffydd said there "could be no criticism of the landlord" - who had complied with housing regulations.

However, he added: "There is a risk the consequences resulting from this case could cause other deaths."

Jac was in the house with his mother, older sister Kelsey as well as brothers Riley, three, and 11-month-old Andrew.

The inquest heard the fire sparked in Jac's bedroom - with the cause most likely a lamp, which had come into contact with clothing or textiles.

The inquest heard Miss Davies was downstairs with Andrew and Kelsey when crying was heard coming from Jac's room at about 01:00.

Miss Davies said she went upstairs and saw thick black smoke on the landing before the flames took hold.

Heat was intense

Despite attempts to put out the fire, she was forced to leave the house with Andrew and Kelsey, while Jac and Riley, who was asleep in separate bedroom, were still inside.

Two firefighters - Brian Bowen and Richard Greenslade - said the heat was so intense it stopped a thermal-imaging camera from working properly.

Firefighter Bowen managed to find rescue Riley, while his colleague tackled the flames.

But, when he went back inside, he found Jac dead on the top bunk.

A post-mortem examination revealed the youngster died from smoke inhalation.

The hearing was told tests were carried out on the four fire alarms in the house.

Two "hardwired" detectors were found to be faulty, while a battery operated one downstairs was working properly. Tests could not be carried out on the fourth, which was destroyed by the blaze.

After recording a narrative conclusion, Mr Gruffydd said he would be sending a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the Welsh Government.

He pointed out regulations in England made it compulsory for licensed landlords to fit smoke detectors in their properties and those in breach of the rules face a £5,000 fine.

However, in Wales the relevant law states it is only "best practice" for smoke alarms to be fitted on every floor of a property.

Mr Gruffydd said he would also write to the Welsh Government about the possibility of changing the law.

Following the tragedy, his mother was arrested on suspicion of child neglect but South Wales Police later confirmed no further action would be taken.