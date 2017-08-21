Carmarthenshire's Ysgol Pontyberem gets £4m upgrade

Image copyright Carmarthenshire council Image caption Ysgol Pontyberem

A Carmarthenshire primary school is undergoing a £4m refurbishment.

Work started on Ysgol Pontyberem last month and, when it is complete in December 2018, it will have 270 school places.

It includes new floors, ceilings, electrical equipment and a lift platform for wheelchair users.

There will also be specialist rooms for additional-learning needs, design, technology and art, as well as new toilets.

The project has been jointly funded by Carmarthenshire council and the Welsh Government.