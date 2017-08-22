Broken down freight train blocks line near Carmarthen
- 22 August 2017
- From the section South West Wales
A broken down freight train has blocked the line in west Wales.
It had been travelling between Carmarthen and Llanelli, Carmarthenshire on Tuesday.
Operator Arriva Trains Wales is using a bus to take passengers from Carmarthen to Swansea so they can continue their journey.
Rail disruptions are expected to continue until 11:00 BST.