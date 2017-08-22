Operation Almond: Man, 71, denies 1980s rape

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating historical allegations of abuse at a Rhydygors School (pictured) and Cartref-y-Gelli children's home

A 71-year-old man arrested as part of an investigation into allegations of child abuse at a Carmarthenshire school and care home has denied raping a young woman more than 30 years ago.

The man from Llandeilo pleaded not guilty to the alleged incident, dating back to the early 1980s, at Swansea Crown Court.

He was arrested by officers from Operation Almond investigating allegations of historical abuse at a Rhydygors School and Cartref-y-Gelli children's home in Carmarthen.

He is due to go on trial in February.