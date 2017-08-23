Mayor of Pembroke charged with historical rape of child

Image copyright Pembrokeshire council

The mayor of Pembroke has been charged with historical sex crimes.

David Boswell, 56, faces six counts of indecent assault and one charge of rape between 1991 and 1994. The charges relate to two alleged victims who were under the age of 13 at the time.

Mr Boswell was elected as a Conservative county councillor for Pembroke St Mary North in May.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed he had been summonsed to appear in court on 13 September.

Mr Boswell served in the Army for more than 12 years and is a marshal for the Royal British Legion.