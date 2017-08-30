Nine staff suspended from Gowerton care home over 'safety'

Image caption Residents were moved out of Gower Lodge earlier this month

Nine members of staff have been suspended from a private care home in Swansea after serious concerns were raised about the safety of residents.

BBC Wales understands a multi-agency safeguarding investigation was launched after a former employee raised concerns about residents at Gower Lodge.

Tracscare, which runs the home, said its priority at all times was the wellbeing, safety and health of the people it supports.

Residents were moved out in August.

Gower Lodge, in Gowerton, is an intensive support service for people with highly challenging learning disabilities and complex needs.

The Care and Social Services Inspectorate for Wales (CSSIW) confirmed all 12 residents were moved out after an inspection on 12 August highlighted concerns that building work there "did not provide a safe environment" for them.

Tracscare, a large, national company, said: "As soon as concerns were brought to our attention about staff members not meeting the high standards we expect, we acted promptly to notify all appropriate authorities and to commence a thorough investigation.

"As a precautionary measure, and in line with our zero-tolerance approach, we have suspended nine members of staff as we support the investigation."

The company said the decision to relocate the residents to other accommodation was taken separately because of ongoing refurbishment at the property, but confirmed it had been agreed with CSSIW.

South Wales Police confirmed it was looking into the situation at Gower Lodge to establish if there had been any criminality.

A spokesman for Swansea council said: "When the allegations were raised by Tracscare with us and CSSIW we took immediate steps to safeguard the vulnerable adults involved."