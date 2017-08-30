Burglar Keiran Wathan admits killing during break-in

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Keiran Wathan will be sentenced in October

A burglar has admitted killing a woman and injuring her husband after the couple tried to stop him fleeing their home.

Keiran Wathan, 24, of Ystalyfera, Neath Port Talbot, attacked Sheila and Wayne Morgan with a knife after breaking into their home.

Mrs Morgan, 71, later died from sepsis after her wounds became infected.

Wathan admitted manslaughter, wounding with intent and possessing a bladed article, at Swansea Crown Court.

Elwen Evans QC, prosecuting, said: "This is a tragic and in many ways unusual case."

She told the court Wathan was armed with a knife when he broke into the couple's home in Morriston, Swansea, on 12 March.

Mrs Morgan died in hospital four days after the break-in from sepsis related to her wounds, while her husband was injured as he tried to detain Wathan.

Ms Evans said: "It's clear the defendant, when he entered the house, was in possession of a knife which he used in his attack on the householders."

Wathan was remanded in custody ahead of a sentence hearing in October.