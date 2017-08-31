Road reopened at Pont Abraham after two-car crash

Image copyright Traffic Wales / BBC

A main road was partially blocked following a two-car crash near the last junction of the M4 in south Wales.

Traffic is queuing on the A48 due to the incident on the Pont Abraham roundabout, between Pontarddulais and Cross Hands and the end of the M4.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to the incident at about 14:25 BST on Thursday.

The Ambulance Service also attended. It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

The road has since reopened.