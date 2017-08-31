Operation Almond: Women deny Cartref-y-Gelli sex offences

Image caption Cartref-y-Gelli closed more than 15 years ago

Two women have denied historical sex offences said to have taken place at a children's home in Carmarthenshire.

One woman, 68, from Carmarthen, pleaded not guilty to two charges of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 16.

Another woman, 54, from Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, denied indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 16.

Llanelli Magistrates' Court was told the charges date back to the late 1980s at the now-closed Cartref-y-Gelli home in Carmarthen.

The women were charged by officers working on Operation Almond, which is investigating allegations of abuse at the home and Ysgol Rhydygors between the 1970s and 1990s.

They have been released on bail until they are due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 29 September.