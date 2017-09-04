'Unfair' Carew Cricket Club match investigated after row

Image copyright Carew CC Image caption Carew Cricket Club posed for this picture after winning the league title

A disciplinary group has been set up to investigate a cricket match which decided a Pembrokeshire league title but sparked a row about fair play.

Officials have received complaints about Carew Cricket Club, who declared after only a few balls against Cresselly on 26 August.

In doing, they denied their opponents the chance to win Division One.

Pembroke County Cricket Club (PCCC), which runs the game locally, confirmed the investigation.

Former Glamorgan captains Mark Wallace and Steve James were among those who criticised Carew, while TV presenter and cricket fan Piers Morgan called it a "disgrace" and a "farce".

It follows the final game of the season, when Cresselly won their 'title-deciding' match against Carew, but it was the latter who ended up as champions.

Carew, who started the day 21 points clear and with 20 points for a win, declared on 18-1 to deny Cresselly the chance of any batting or bowling bonus points.

That meant Carew took the title.

'Deliberately lose'

Officials said Carew did not technically break any rules, but the complaints have led to the creation of a four-man disciplinary committee which will look into the team's actions.

The most serious sanction would be expulsion from the league, but options also include a fine up to £500, or a reprimand.

PCCC secretary Steve Blowes told BBC Wales that Cresselly would give its views to the sub-committee.

Cresselly have said previously that they were "very disappointed" and felt "hard done by" over Carew's tactics in the game.

The Division One runners-up said Carew's decision to "deliberately lose" the game was "at odds with their title of champions".

In a statement last week Carew said they would not comment further because of "coverage of this matter in some sections of the media". But they added: "We stand together."